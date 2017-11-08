Former Scream star Willa Fitzgerald has been tapped as the lead of E!’s pilot #Fashionvictim, an hourlong dark comedy from Heathers writer Daniel Waters, who wrote the script, and his brother, Mean Girls helmer Mark Waters, who is set to direct.

E!

The pilot, which hails from Universal Cable Productions and ThinkFactory Media, centers on Anya St. Clair (Fitzgerald), an angelic squirrel of a girl who works tirelessly as an associate editor of popular VIE Magazine and is the right-hand to its editor in chief, the great Celia Avery, but beneath her grace, composure and charm are some seriously swirling demons. Finally tapping into her dark side, she is given a rush and a spooky strength that may take her to the top of the fashion world.

Anya St. Clair is a style maven, velvet-rope VIP, Instagram trendsetter, social media chameleon and moonlighting serial killer. She never goes anywhere without her lipstick, phone, credit cards and switchblade (pearl-handled, naturally).

The Waters are executive producing alongside Jessica Tuchinsky (Ghosts of Girlfriends Past). For Thinkfactory Media, Leslie Greif serves as executive producer, and Alexander Kerr as producer. Principal photography begins in New York in December.

Fitzgerald recently wrapped production in Ireland in a starring role on BBC America’s limited series Little Women. She was the original lead on MTV’s Scream, for which she was nominated for a 2015 Teen Choice Award, and she also recently wrapped the feature film Blood Money, starring alongside John Cusack. Fitzgerald is repped by Paradigm and PYE.