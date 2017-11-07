Will Packer Media is building out its executive team, adding three industry vets. Sheila Ducksworth joins as Head of Scripted Television; Jaime Primak Sullivan as Head of Development and Production – Digital; and Kelly Smith as Head of Development and Production – Unscripted.

Veteran TV exec Ducksworth was most recently CEO of Ducksworth Productions where she served as executive producer alongside Gabrielle Union and Tracey Edmonds for the Lifetime original movie, With This Ring, starring Regina Hall and Jill Scott. She also produced the Joan Rivers documentary Why We Laugh: Funny Women for Lionsgate Entertainment and Codeblack Films for Showtime Networks featuring Whoopi Goldberg, Lily Tomlin, and Tig Notaro. Prior to that, she was Head of Development for Susanne Daniels at her First Move pod deal based at 20th Century Fox and also served at UPN as a current executive, overseeing day-to-day production on the critically acclaimed Veronica Mars.

Sullivan was the creator, executive producer and star of Bravo reality series Jersey Belle and is executive producer on the upcoming Gabrielle Union thriller Breaking In. Beginning her career in public relations, Primak Sullivan was the founder and president of Bridge and Tunnel Entertainment, a full-service PR and strategic marketing agency.

Smith joins Will Packer Media from Randy Jackson’s 1963 Entertainment where he served as vice president, development. There he was responsible for packaging and selling series to cable, broadcast and digital networks, placing projects at both E! and BET. Earlier he was vice president, development at Drew Barrymore and Nancy Juvonen’s Flower Films, where he packaged and produced episodic programming and feature films including parenting docuseries Rattled (TLC), cooking show Star Plates (The Cooking Channel) and the horror film Animal.

“We are thrilled to welcome Sheila, Jaime and Kelly to the Will Packer Media team,” said Packer. “All of them bring phenomenal vision and creativity to their work along with the hustle and dealmaking savvy to bring great projects to life. They will be critical players in our mission of making standout entertainment across all devices and platforms.”

Launched earlier this year by veteran Hollywood producer Will Packer in partnership with Discovery Communications and Universal Pictures, Will Packer Media is a production and branded content company focused on young and urban millennials. The company is developing episodic scripted and unscripted series across television and digital platforms along with short-form digital content for brand clients. Packer serves as CEO of the new company, which he runs alongside his existing feature prodco Will Packer Productions.

Packer’s films have earned more than $1 billion, and include the Ride Along and Think Like a Man franchises, Stomp the Yard and Girls Trip, this year’s highest grossing live action comedy. He served as an executive producer on the $203 million-grossing Straight Outta Compton. In television, he was an executive producer of the Emmy-nominated remake of Roots and is an executive producer on the BET’s Being Mary Jane, starring Gabrielle Union.