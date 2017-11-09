There will be a familiar face in an upcoming episode of NBC’s Will & Grace. Dan Bucatinsky, who played Neil in the original series, will reprise his role as a guest star in an upcoming episode.

He’ll be joined by fellow guest stars Matthew Letscher, Andy Favreau and Barry Bostwick in the same episode.

The current ninth season of Will & Grace, which aired its fall season finale last week, reunites original stars Eric McCormack, Debra Messing, Megan Mullally and Sean Hayes. Shepherding the new episodes are Will & Grace creators/executive producers Max Mutchnick and David Kohan as well as director/executive producer James Burrows.

Bucatinsky will next be seen in The Post, directed by Steven Spielberg and is currently shooting Second Act with Jennifer Lopez. He’s repped by CAA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and Myman Greenspan.

Letscher’s role reunites him with Mutchnick with whom he worked on Good Morning Miami. Letscher is coming DC’s Legends of Tomorrow and gearing up for the next season of Narcos. Letscher is repped by APA, Sanders Armstrong Caserta Management and McKuin Frankel Whitehead.