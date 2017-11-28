“It’s disappointing that Senator Schumer and Leader Pelosi are refusing to come to the table and discuss urgent issues,” Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said in a statement Tuesday afternoon after the two Dem leaders pulled out of a White House meeting.

“The president’s invitation to the Democrat leaders still stands, and he encourages them to put aside their pettiness, stop the political grandstanding, show up and get to work. These issues are too important,” the White House statement continued.

This after Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi announced they did not have time to waste on a meeting-for-show, what with the government shutdown deadline looming. Instead, they said, they would continue negotiating with their Republican counterparts in Congress.

Speaking of “petty” and “political grandstanding,” President Donald Trump started the food fight early Tuesday morning when he got up and peed on the White House bushes in anticipation of the pack’s arrival:

“Meeting with ‘Chuck and Nancy’ today about keeping government open and working,” he tweeted. “Problem is they want illegal immigrants flooding into our Country unchecked, are weak on Crime and want to substantially RAISE Taxes. I don’t see a deal!”