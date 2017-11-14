EXCLUSIVE: Here’s a smart way to remake a hit comedy. Paramount Players has signed Empire‘s Taraji P. Henson to star in What Men Want, a comedy inspired by the 2000 Nancy Meyers hit romantic comedy What Women Want. The studio is fast tracking the film, and has set it for release January 11, 2019.

The original starred Mel Gibson as a confident chauvinistic male who suddenly acquires the ability to hear what the women around him are really thinking. The new version follows a female sports agent (Henson) who has been constantly boxed out by her male colleagues. When she gains the power to hear men’s thoughts, she is able to shift the paradigm to her advantage as she races to sign the NBA’s next superstar.

The film will be produced by Will Packer and James Lopez and Henson will executive produced.

Henson, who last starred in Hidden Figures, is repped by UTA and manager Vincent Cirrincione.