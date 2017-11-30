Stating that the First Amendment is “under attack” by President Donald Trump, leaders of the WGA West today sent their members a scathing letter denouncing him and his administration for trampling on “every principle of justice and truth we hold dear.” The letter was sparked by Trump’s re-tweeting of anti-Muslim videos promulgated by one of the leaders of a right-wing British hate group.

WGA West

The letter is similar in tone to a statement the guild issued in August, when WGA West leaders called him “a national disgrace” and urged him to resign following his positive comments about white supremacists in the wake of violent protests in Charlottesville that left one anti-Nazi protester dead.

Here is the letter in full, signed by WGA West president David A. Goodman, vice president Marjorie David, secretary-treasurer Aaron Mendelsohn and executive director David Young: