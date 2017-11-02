HBO said today that one of two units filming Season 2 of Westworld has suspended production after an actor in a recurring role suffered an unspecified off-set injury. The other production unit’s work was not affected.

“Due to a medical emergency involving a performer in a recurring role on season 2 of Westworld, filming on one of the two units has been temporarily suspended,” HBO said in a statement to Deadline. “The cast member was not on set when this occurred, and out of respect for the performer’s privacy, we have no additional details to share, other than that everyone at Westworld sincerely hopes for a quick recovery.”

The popular series is expected to return for its sophomore season sometime next year, but there’s no word yet about whether this production delay will affect its premiere date.

Westworld went into this year’s Emmys with a leading 22 nominations including Outstanding Drama Series; it won four trophies in crafts categories, including VFX, but was shut out of the marquee awards. Its regular ensemble includes Evan Rachel Wood, Thandie Newton, James Marsden, Jeffrey Wright and Ed Harris.

Denise Petski contributed to this report.