Wentworth Miller’s long run as Arrowverse’s Leonard Snart (aka Captain Cold) is coming to an end.

Miller posted on Instagram over the weekend that he was wrapping up his last episodes of the Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash.

“Currently shooting some of my final episodes as “Captain Cold/Leonard Snart” on the CW’s Legends of Tomorrow and The Flash, the actor wrote.

After thanking cast and crew, Miller said “I’ve had a tremendous time playing this character. It’s been an opportunity, an education, and a f-cking blast.”

Miller first appeared in the Snart role in the first season of The Flash. He was teamed in that episode with Dominic Purcell as Mick Rory/Have, a pairing that eventually led to the Prison Break revival on Fox.

Miller was then recruited as a series regular playing the Snart character in DC’s Legends of Tomorrow but exited the series as a regular after Season 1. Greg Berlanti and his team then pitched Miller a new arrangement where he would have flexibility and recur on multiple shows simultaneously as Snart. He has since recurred on Legends.