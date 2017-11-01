Wendy Williams opened up Wednesday about her fainting spell the day before on live TV on her The Wendy Williams Show.

“First of all. I was trending all day. Fabulous!” Williams said, regarding the incident Tuesday. “A lot of people thought it was a joke. Me fainting on my set. You know I don’t want to fall. I’m a tall woman and it’s a long way down. I’m also a woman of a particular age and I’m not trying to break anything. I don’t do stunts and jokes for you. I don’t need that.”

Williams was dressed as the Statue of Liberty for the live Halloween show Tuesday, and was introducing a segment about Halloween costumes when she suddenly stopped talking, began visibly shaking, lost her balance and collapsed. The show then cut to an extended commercial break before Williams came back on-air.

She described being overtaken by a “hot” and “dizzy” feeling, adding, “The costume got hot. Right before passing out, I felt like I was in the middle of a campfire.”

Williams also addressed online commenters who suggested she suffered a stroke or heart attack. “No, I had neither,” she said.

EMTS evaluated her backstage. “The paramedics are in my office and they hooked me up to every EKG situation,” she said. “I was low on hydrogen — you know, the water. Not just any water, electrolytes.” She said her blood pressure and heart rate checked out fine and she did not suffer any injuries from her fall.

Choking back tears, Williams said “It was scary. Scary! It was really scary. All of I could think of, though, in the middle of the scare, ‘Don’t pull the podium over on you because that’ll make for worse.’”

She also noted people were commenting that she reached up and grabbed her head as she held onto the podium, “and that was because I promised myself two things.

“First of all, this is never going to happen again,” she said. “Second of all if it’s going down it’s gotta be as cute as I can make it.”

You can watch the video above.