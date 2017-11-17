EXCLUSIVE: The Goldbergs star Wendi McLendon-Covey will lend her voice in Open Road Films’ Playmobil, the live-action/animated hybrid film based on the classic toy series.

Frozen animator Lino DiSalvo is making his directorial debut in the film, which was developed in cooperation with Pathé France and produced by The Little Prince team of Aton Soumache, Dimitri Rassam, Alexis Vonarb along with Axel Von Maydell and Moritz Borman.

Blaise Hemingway wrote the screenplay and Open Road has slated a release date for January 18, 2019.

McLendon-Covey, who can currently be seen as Beverly Goldberg on the fifth season of the ABC comedy series, is repped by UTA and John Carrabino Management.