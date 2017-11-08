EXCLUSIVE: Grace Gummer (Mr. Robot), Kevin Dunn (Veep), Debra Monk (Mozart in the Jungle), and Jill Hennessy (Shots Fired) have joined the ensemble cast of the Matt Ratner-directed film We Are Unsatisfied, toplined by Billy Crystal and Ben Schwartz. John Behlman and Caitlin McGee will also co-star in the film, written by Peter Hoare, which begins production in New York later this month.

It centers on the friendship between a struggling L.A. comedian (Schwartz) who’s forced to move back home to Long Island and finds an unlikely kindred spirit in his alcoholic dermatologist (Crystal).

Ratner, Chris Mangano, and Rick Rosenthal are producing the project with John Hermann and Gabrielle Nadig. Exec producers are Matt Bronson, Matt Jacobs, Bert Kern, Alexander R. Madorsky and Nick Morton,

Gummer is repped by CAA; Dunn by Gersh and Lighthouse Entertainment; Monk by BRS/Gage and Principal; Hennessy by APA and More/Meadavoy; Behlman and McGee by Gersh.