The producers of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory – chiefly Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures – said today that the musical will close January 14, 2018 at the Nederlander Organization’s Lunt-Fontanne Theatre, where it will have played 27 previews and 305 regular performances.

A U.S. national tour will follow, beginning in September, 2018, they said, and plans for an international tour launching in Australia in 2018 and the United Kingdom in 2019 also are in the offing. The original London production of the show played its final performance in London on January 7, 2017 after a three-year, seven month run.

The heavily revised Broadway production was mounted by Warner Bros. Theatre Ventures (Mark Kaufman), Langley Park Productions (Kevin McCormick) and Neal Street Productions (Sam Mendes, Caro Newling).

“It has been a privilege to share this timeless story with audiences of all ages,” said producers Mark Kaufman, Kevin McCormick and Caro Newling. “Our remarkable creative team, led by the incomparable Jack O’Brien, have re-imagined the story of Charlie Bucket and Willy Wonka for a new generation. We now look forward to a long life for the production across North America and around the world.”

The London production was staged by Sam Mendes, who continued as a producer of the largely stripped-down Broadway iteration, directed by Jack O’Brien. The musical opened April 23 to mixed-to-negative reviews and was shut out of Tony Award nominations. But it has appealed to family audiences for most of its run and done solid box office business. The producers did not release capitalization figures nor would they say how much of the cost has been returned. Similar shows can cost $15 million or more.

The show features music by Marc Shaiman, lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman, book by David Greig, choreography by Joshua Bergasse and includes additional songs by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley from the 1971 Warner Bros. movie.