Veteran Nickelodeon exec Audrey Diehl has moved to join the creative team at Warner Bros. Animation as Vice President, Series. The announcement was made today by Sam Register, President, Warner Bros. Animation and Warner Digital Series. Reporting to Register, Diehl will develop new animated programming for the Studio and will also oversee select current shows for the family audience.

In her new role, Diehl will have wide-ranging oversight of creative and production matters for animated content, from initial outline to finished episode. She’ll be charged with finding original material as well as identifying properties from the Warner Bros. collection to develop for animated series aimed at families. She will collaborate with existing creative talent already working at the Studio and will also spearhead the search for new writers, producers and artists for future development. Diehl will also serve as programming executive for select current WBA series.

Diehl comes to WBA after more than 14 years at Nickelodeon, most recently serving as Vice President, Animation Development, where she managed the network’s slate of development projects for the Kids’ 6–11 audience. In this capacity, she headed the development team and oversaw pre-production and production of a large slate of animated pilots, including the upcoming series Pinky Malinky. Previously during her tenure at Nickelodeon, Diehl held positions in both Current Series and Development where she developed a number of series, including Sanjay & Craig, Harvey Beaks and Pig Goat Banana Cricket, and worked as creative executive on El Tigre: The Adventures of Manny Rivera, Fanboy & Chum Chum and The Penguins of Madagascar, among others.

“Audrey has a very impressive track record of developing and producing highly successful, high quality series throughout her career, and we are very happy to welcome her to our team,” said Register. “This is an extremely exciting time to be working at WBA, with more than a dozen current series in production or on the air, and more to come. We look forward to Audrey contributing right away to our continued growth.”

Warner Bros. Animation is currently producing 13 series, including Justice League Action, Teen Titans Go! and the upcoming DC Super Hero Girls and Unikitty! for Cartoon Network; Be Cool Scooby-Doo!, Bunnicula, Dorothy and the Wizard of Oz, New Looney Tunes, The Tom and Jerry Show, and Wacky Races for Boomerang; Mike Tyson Mysteries for Adult Swim; Green Eggs and Ham for Netflix; and Young Justice: Outsiders for the upcoming DC-branded digital service.