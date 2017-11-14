“See this here? This is my family,” says Branch Davidians leader David Koresh (Taylor Kitsch). “It may not be like your family, but you come pointin’ guns in the direction of my wives and my kids. I’ll meet you at the door anytime.”

Paramount Network has released a second trailer for its upcoming miniseries Waco, one of the shows designed to launch the revamped Viacom net in January. It comes a month and a half after the first trailer for the Weinstein Television-produced project dropped with revised credits in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein sexual harassment scandal. Shortly after the first allegations against Weinstein were revealed, Paramount Network said it would remove Harvey Weinstein’s name as an executive producer on all projects and also replace Weinstein TV with the company’s new name when available. The credits for the second Waco trailer make no mention of Weinstein TV (or a successor), which was listed with the first one. The TWC situation is very much in limbo amid the sexual misconduct controversy. The company has been on the brink of bankruptcy and searching for a financial lifeline.

The six-part event series tells the harrowing true story of the 1993 standoff between the FBI, ATF and Koresh’s spiritual sect in Waco, TX that resulted in a deadly shootout and fire. It’s based on two biographies, A Place Called Waco, by Branch Davidian David Thibodeau, one of the nine survivors of the final fire on April 19, 1993, and Stalling for Time: My Life as an FBI Hostage Negotiator, written by the FBI’s Head of Crisis Negotiation Unit Gary Noesner. Kitsch, Michael Shannon, John Leguizamo, Andrea Riseborough, Rory Culkin, Melissa Benoist, Paul Sparks, Shea Whigham, Camryn Manheim and Julia Garner star.

Waco premieres January 24 on Paramount Network. Check out the trailer above.