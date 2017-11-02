W. Kamau Bell, host of the Emmy-winning CNN docuseries United Shades of America, has signed with Brillstein Entertainment Partners.

In United Shades, Bell travels around the U.S. exploring different subcultures, interviewing everyone from Ku Klux Klan members to spring breakers to prison inmates, bringing his unique comic take to some difficult subjects. The show’s second season won an Emmy Award for Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program, with Bell also earning an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Host for a Reality or Reality-Competition Program.

Bell’s work also includes three popular podcasts: Denzel Washington is the Greatest Actor of All Time Period, Politically Re-Active, and Kamau Right now! He recently released his third comedy album Semi-Prominent Negro, which consists of audio from his Morgan Spurlock-produced comedy special of the same name, and his first book, The Awkward Thoughts of W. Kamau Bell: Tales of a 6′ 4″, African American, Heterosexual, Cisgender, Left-Leaning, Asthmatic, Black and Proud Blerd, Mama’s Boy, Dad, and Stand-Up Comedian.

Bell serves as the ACLU’s Ambassador of Racial Justice and his first TV show, the late-night Totally Biased with W. Kamau Bell on FX and FXX, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award and a GLAAD Award.

Bell is repped by WME and Gang, Tyre, Ramer & Brown.