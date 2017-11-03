Volker Schlöndorff, who directed Dustin Hoffman in the 1985 TV movie Death Of A Salesman, is coming to the actor’s defense – whether Hoffman likes it or not – by dismissing claims of sexual harassment as just so much on-set

shenanigans.

Responding to claims by writer Anna Graham Hunter that she was sexually harassed by the actor when she was a 17-year-old intern on the film, the director says Hoffman was just being “a clown” and a “kidder.”

“Slapping her butt on the way to the car, with driver, stage manager and PAs around, may have happened, but again in a funny way, nothing lecherous about it,” the director said in a statement sent to several websites including Eye For Film.

The allegations were made by Hunter in a guest column for The Hollywood Reporter, in which she described her experiences as a Death of a Salesman production assistant during her senior year in high school. Hoffman, she wrote, “asked me to give him a foot massage my first day on set; I did. He was openly flirtatious, he grabbed my ass, he talked about sex to me and in front of me. One morning I went to his dressing room to take his breakfast order; he looked at me and grinned, taking his time. Then he said, ‘I’ll have a hard-boiled egg … and a soft-boiled clitoris.’ His entourage burst out laughing. I left, speechless. Then I went to the bathroom and cried.”

Hoffman later apologized in a statement: “I have the utmost respect for women and feel terrible that anything I might have done could have put her in an uncomfortable situation. I am sorry. It is not reflective of who I am.”

Schlöndorff, though, dismisses Hunter’s allegations as “silly,” at one point writing, “only a teenager in her unlimited fantasy could take it seriously.”

Here’s the director’s entire statement: