Daisy Goodwin, creator of ITV and PBS period drama Victoria, has alleged that she was sexually assaulted during a visit to No. 10 Downing Street. Goodwin, who previously ran Sony-backed production company Silver River, claimed the incident happened while David Cameron was Prime Minister between 2010 and 2016.

Goodwin said she was assaulted by a government official, although declined to name the official. She said that he had “put his hand on my breast”.

“The official, who was a few years younger than me, showed me into a room dominated by a portrait of Mrs [Thatcher] and we sat at a table carved, he told me, from one piece of wood. Then to my surprise he put his feet on my chair (we were sitting side by side) and said that my sunglasses made me look like a Bond Girl,” she wrote in the Radio Times.

“I attempted to turn the conversation to turning exports into unmissable TV. At the end of the meeting we both stood up and the official, to my astonishment, put his hand on my breast. I looked at the hand and then in my best Lady Bracknell voice said, ‘Are you actually touching my breast?’ He dropped his hand and laughed nervously. I swept out in what can only be called high dudgeon.”

Goodwin said she did not consider reporting the incident to the authorities.

“I wasn’t traumatised, I was cross, but by the next day it had become an anecdote, The Day I Was Groped In Number 10 – an account of male delusion,” she said.

“But now in the light of all the really shocking stories that have come out about abusive behaviour by men in power from Hollywood to Westminster, I wonder if my ‘Keep Calm and Carry On’ philosophy, inherited from my parents, was correct? The answer is, I am not sure.

However, Goodwin added that in creating Victoria, which stars Jenna Coleman, she has created a “heroine who is the ultimate retort to the Harvey Weinsteins and lecherous officials of this world”.

The drama, which is produced by ITV-owned Mammoth Screen, is returning for a Christmas special following its second season.