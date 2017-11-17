Vice Media’s Jason Mojica has been suspended from the company after a sexual harassment allegation, Deadline confirms.

Mojica is the executive producer of Vice Media’s documentary films unit. The suspension follows a report in the Daily Beast earlier this week that a manager at Vice Media sexually harassed a female employee. The story, published Wednesday, said several current and former Vice employees claimed the millennial-skewing media company operated in a culture of harassing behavior.

“We do not tolerate harassment, abusive behavior, assault or retaliation and we will discipline anyone who engages in such conduct through a range of actions, including termination, as appropriate. We have immediately begun an investigation into this matter,” a Vice spokesperson said Wednesday.

In the Daily Beast article, former Vice producer Phoebe Barghouty said Mojica made sexually inappropriate jokes, and ignored similar complaints about Vice News’ former L.A. bureau chief Kaj Larsen.