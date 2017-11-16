Viacom ended its fiscal year with a slim revenue gain in the fourth quarter but strong profit gains as the turnaround plan put in motion by CEO Bob Bakish took another step forward.

Revenue of $3.3 billion in the quarter ending Sept. 30 was up 3% from $3.2 billion in the year-earlier quarter. Net income reached $680 million ($1.69 a share), up from $432 million ($1.09) a year ago. On an adjusted per-share basis, earnings totaled $1.18, 20 cents ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Operating income grew 112% to $705 million , which the company said reflected growth in worldwide advertising revenue, improved filmed entertainment operating results and a gain on an asset sale in the quarter and a restructuring charge in the prior year quarter. Results were partially offset by a $59 million expense, which the company flagged last week, related to the termination of Paramount’s slate financing arrangement with Huahua Media.

“In the fourth quarter and full year, we made strong progress against our plan to fundamentally stabilize and revitalize Viacom ,” Bakish said, “with top line gains in both Media Networks and Filmed Entertainment segments driven by continued execution on our strategic priorities.”

He noted ratings gains across the company’s cable networks, expansion internationally, where revenue in many units went up double digits.

After enduring a brutal period of upheaval that saw a battle for control of the company and the ouster of his predecessor, Philippe Dauman, Bakish says the company is in promising shape heading into 2018. “In the coming year, we will continue to focus on unleashing the full creativity and energy of Viacom to create greater value for our shareholders and audiences,” he said.

Executives will discuss the quarterly results at 5:30AM PT on a conference call with Wall Street analysts. Check back for updates.