Five months after T.I. & Tiny anded its run on VH1 after six seasons and 100 episodes, the cable network is betting on another newlywed power couple. VH1 has formally greenlighted Teyana & Iman, a new reality series starring R&B singer-actress-model Teyana Taylor and Cleveland Cavaliers guard Iman Shumpert. It’s set to premiere on February 19.

Teyana & Iman follows newlyweds Taylor and Shumpert at New York Fashion Week, where Taylor was a fixture on the runway, walking the 2017 MTV VMAs red carpet, raising their baby daughter Junie and spending time as a family.

Teyana & Iman is executive produced by Iman Shumpert and Teyana Taylor. David Goldberg, Caroline Baumgard, Ted Iredell, Perry Dance and Billy Kemp are executive producing for Banijay Studios.

At VH1, Teyana & Iman would be a suitable companion for the network’s expanding Love & Hip Hop and Basketball Wives unscripted franchises.