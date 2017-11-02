Roy Lee’s Vertigo Entertainment has signed a multi-year first-look deal with Sony Pictures Television Studios. which covers drama, comedy and unscripted for network, cable and streaming.

Vertigo’s Michael Connolly will continue to run the company’s TV operations. In addition Melissa Lora has been upped to Director of Development for TV.

“Roy and I are very excited to be in business with Chris and Jason and the whole SPTV team,” said Connolly. “It was important for us to land at a studio that supported our ambitious creative goals and had both the willingness and the ability to program across the broadest array of cable, broadcast and digital platforms. SPTV is that studio and is in a unique position to leverage our strengths at Vertigo.”

Under their previous deal at Warner Bros. TV, Lee and Connolly developed The Departed series adaptation for Amazon and recently sold the comedy Sour Mash to NBC. The duo currently have two series on the air, The Exorcist on Fox and The Son on AMC. Their previous TV credits include A&E’s Bates Motel and Netflix’s Hemlock Grove.

On the feature side, Vertigo has been behind successful films and franchises including the breakout hit It, The Lego Movie, Lego Batman, The Ring, How To Train Your Dragon, and The Departed.

Vertigo Entertainment is repped by CAA and attorney Rick Genow.