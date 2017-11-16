Veep executive producer Frank Rich says production on the series’ seventh and final season is on hold while star Julia Louis-Dreyfus undergoes treatment for breast cancer.

The show was expected to adjust production to accommodate Louis-Dreyfus’ treatment if needed.

In an interview Wednesday on SiriusXM, Rich confirmed production has been delayed. “We’re obviously postponing production of the show — we were supposed to have started now — while she’s in treatment,” Rich told host Julie Mason. “But the expectation is that we will shoot again. We have one more season we’re doing, which we’re incredibly excited about.”

Louis-Dreyfus has been open about her ongoing treatment since publicly sharing her diagnosis, posting updates on social media. Sources said she received the diagnosis September 18, the day after she took home the Emmy for best actress in a comedy series.

“Rather impressively, while we wait for her to gather her full strength around her treatment, we’ve been having with the cast in Los Angeles table reads of scripts for the final season as they’re ready,” he continued. “So, It’s been quite something because she’s fighting a serious, what is for anybody, a real illness. And yet, wants to keep working as much as circumstances allow without being crazy about it.”

Rich said he saw Louis-Dreyfus 10 days ago and “watched her just be hilarious playing Selina Meyer. With the cast all around her playing the assorted group of idiots that Selina has to deal with on a weekly basis on the show. So she’s got a great support system. She’s a very strong person and we can’t wait to welcome her back at full speed.”

You can listen to the interview below: