EXCLUSIVE: Vadhir Derbez and Ximena Romo have been set to star in Sony Pictures International Productions’ Spanish-language remake of . 50 Primeras Citas is the redo of the 2004 Adam Sandler-Drew Barrymore romantic comedy about a woman with short-term memory loss and the guy who continues to court her even though she forgets him after each day they spend together. It grossed $196M worldwide.

The update begins shooting today in the Dominican Republic with Mauricio T Valle (Dariela Los Martes) adapting, directing and producing via his Le Petit Soldat Cinema. Also starring is Alejandro Camacho (Everybody Loves Somebody).

Derbez, who will also executive produce, is the son of Spanish-language megastar Eugenio Derbez and has been very active recently. He appeared in his dad’s How To Be A Latin Lover and starred in 3 Idiots, the second-highest-grossing Mexican movie of 2017. Next up, he’s starring in The Perfect Dress, a romantic comedy pitch from writer Ed Horowitz for which Sony Pictures International Productions was closing a deal last month.

Romo’s credits include Everybody Loves Somebody, I’m Gonna Explode, Black Sheep and soap El Color De La Passion.

“We are thrilled to be working on this project with Mauricio, Vadhir and Ximena. They are destined to be the new stars of the Mexican film industry in a truly vibrant business where we aspire to be ahead of the curve,” says Diego Suarez, SVP Film Production, Sony Pictures International Productions.

“We think that Mauricio, Vadhir and Ximena are a part of the next wave of talent that is emerging from Mexico,” adds Laine Kline, head of International and Local Film Production, Sony Pictures International Productions.

50 Primeras Citas will be made with support from the Dominican Republic’s film incentive law and produced in association with Dominican based Lantica Media.

Derbez is managed by Larry Robinson and repped by UTA. Romo is with Vision Entertainment.