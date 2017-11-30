USA Network has put in development a limited series about President Ronald Reagan from former Empire co-executive producer David Rambo, Asylum Entertainment, Primary Wave Entertainment and Universal Cable Prods. It is executive produced by Reagan’s daughter Patti Davis, making it the first project developed and written with cooperation from a member of the Reagan family.

Written by Rambo, the untitled limited series is described as an intimate exploration of what made Ronald Reagan an American paragon, beloved husband and complex father, chronicling his early days as a lifeguard, his tumultuous years in Hollywood, and his triumphs and tragedies as President.

Rambo and Davis executive produce alongside Asylum Entertainment’s Steven Michaels, Jonathan Koch and Joan Harrison and Primary Wave Entertainment’s Ben Press and Bryan O’Connell.

Rambo, who most recently served as co-executive producer on TNT’s William Shakespeare drama Will, is no stranger to Reagan’s life story. He previously wrote a one-man play, The Lifeguard, which intertwined reflections on Reagan’s early days working as a lifeguard and his four summit meetings with Mikhail Gorbachev.

USA’s Ronald Reagan limited series joins Rise of Reagan, which is in development at History as part of the network’s anthology series The Commanders, about U.S. Presidents.