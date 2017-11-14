USA Network has given a straight-to-series order to drama American Rust, based on The Son author Philipp Meyer’s book of the same, from The Son co-creators Brian McGreevy and Lee Shipman, Universal Cable Productions, Platform One Media and producer Michael De Luca (The Social Network). Pineapple Express helmer David Gordon Green is attached to direct the initial episode and executive produce.

Written by McGreevy, Shipman and Meyer, who also teamed to develop together the TV series adaptation of Meyer’s book The Son for AMC, American Rust is the story of a small Pennsylvania rust belt town, and the rise and fall of a crime-riddled community as seen through the eyes of a sheriff with a history of violence.

This marks the first series order for Platform One Media, the global television production and distribution studio launched in July by TPG Growth and John Malone’s Liberty Global with former Gaumont Television CEO Katie O’Connell Marsh as CEO. The company absorbed TPG Growth’s Slingshot Global Media.

Platform One Media, which will co-produce the series with UCP, originally optioned the book American Rust and attached De Luca as a producer.

McGreevy and Shipman will executive produce alongside De Luca via his Michael De Luca Productions and Quan Phung, Elisa Ellis and Courtney Conte of Platform One. De Luca Prods’ Elishia Holmes will serve as a co-executive producer.