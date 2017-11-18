Univision and Verizon have come to terms, restoring Univision networks and stations across the Verizon footprint.

In an announcement by Univision Communications, the company said that “Verizon has demonstrated that it is committed to providing Hispanic America with the critical news, information and content that they rely on. We look forward to furthering our partnership with Verizon across their platforms to best serve the needs of the Hispanic community.”

The statement continues, “We are deeply grateful for the patience of our viewers who were impacted as we worked through the blackout. UCI is committed to fighting for Hispanic America – on the airwaves and off – and providing the best news, information and entertainment that our community deserves.”

Last month, Univision was dropped from Verizon FiOS, with the Hispanic-serving network saying that “Verizon chose to take this unprecedented action despite Univision’s offer of an extension of the current agreement. In light of recent natural disasters and current events impacting the Hispanic community, we are surprised and deeply concerned that Verizon would remove us from its systems – and without warning to its customers.”

Responded Verizon: “Our goal as always is to provide our customers the best possible TV experience while keeping prices as low as possible. Unfortunately Univision​ ​is​ ​proposing​ ​an increase of more than double what they charge for access to their channels today.”

Details of today’s agreement were not disclosed.