Add another jukebox show to the Broadway hopper. Wicked co-producer Universal Theatrical Group (UTG), Universal Pictures’ live theatre division, has reached an agreement with Barry Gibb, Yvonne Gibb, and the Estate of Robin Gibb to develop a biotuner based on the life story and music of the Bee Gees. Barry Gibb will serve as an executive producer on the project. The announcement was made by Jimmy Horowitz, President of Universal Pictures.

“This is a wonderful opportunity for our family,” said Barry Gibb. “I’m personally very excited to be a part of the creative process along with Yvonne and Dwina. It’s another adventure for us and a chance to throw the spotlight on all my brothers and finally the real story of us will be told. It’s an honor to be working alongside the people I most respect. I can’t wait to get started!”

The Bee Gees, comprised of brothers Barry, Robin, and Maurice Gibb, are among the world’s best-selling music artists of all time. With their iconic sound and quintessential performances, the talented group of brothers rose to fame in the ‘60s and ‘70s and saw global success with iconic hits such as “How Can You Mend a Broken Heart,” “Too Much Heaven,” “Nights On Broadway” and “Stayin’ Alive.”

“On behalf of the entire company, we take great pride in collaborating with Barry on developing a stage musical that captures the scope and significance of his family’s incredible story,” said Horowitz. “We thank Barry, Yvonne and Dwina Gibb and our longtime collaborator Sir Lucian Grainge and the Universal Music Group who have played a vital role in creating this opportunity, and we look forward to bringing some of the best music ever written to audiences in a unique and thrilling live stage musical event.”

A member of the Universal Music Group family, the Bee Gees’ entire publishing and recorded music catalogs are represented exclusively through Universal Music Publishing Group, Capitol Records and Universal Music Enterprises.

“The Bee Gees are among the world’s most influential and commercially successful artists,” said Sir Lucian Grainge, Chairman and CEO of Universal Music Group. “We’re honored to represent their publishing and recorded music catalogs and we’re thrilled to be involved in this important new project with Jimmy and the team at UTG.“