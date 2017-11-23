Uma Thurman, who recently appeared to demonstrate extreme self-restraint when asked her thoughts on women speaking out against harassment, today wished a Happy Thanksgiving to her Instagram followers — all except Harvey Weinstein and his “wicked conspirators.” She wrote, “I’m glad it’s going slowly — you don’t deserve a bullet.” She also cited the #metoo hashtag in reference to herself.

This follows an October 18 video clip that went viral on November 4, when the actress who shot to megastardom in Quentin Tarantino/Miramax’s 1994 Pulp Fiction tautly told Access Hollywood, “I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

Today, the star was evidently partly ready. In the Instagram post, featuring a photo of her as Kill Bill‘s Beatrix Kiddo (aka The Bride), Thurman said she was grateful for those who have “the courage to stand up for others” and referenced the viral video. “I said I was angry recently, and I have a few reasons, #metoo, in case you couldn’t tell by the look on my face.”

Thurman, who on Wednesday jettisoned CAA as her agency, added, “Stay tuned.” She is currently in previews for her Broadway debut starring in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman.

Here’s the Insta post: