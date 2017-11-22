EXCLUSIVE: Uma Thurman, who is making her Broadway debut starring in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman, has just discharged CAA as her agency. She had been at CAA for the past two years. We were told that she has not chosen another agency.

The Parisian Woman, for which Thurman is in previews now, is a 2013 political drama by the House of Cards creator. Directed by Pam MacKinnon (Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?), it is set in D.C. and follows socialite Chloe (Thurman), who must come to terms with her politics, her past and her personal life. The show officially opens November 30.

Thurman continues to be repped by Untitled Entertainment and law firm Schreck Rose. CAA was unreachable at press time.