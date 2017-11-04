Uma Thurman, who shot to megastardom in Quentin Tarantino’s 1994 Pulp Fiction for Harvey Weinstein’s Miramax, isn’t talking about the recent flood of sexual harassment allegations — yet.

In a recent interview with Access Hollywood that’s suddenly gone viral, Thurman is interviewed outside Broadway’s Hudson Theatre, where she has begun previews in Beau Willimon’s The Parisian Woman.

Asked her thoughts on women speaking out against harassment, she answers slowly and with extreme self-restraint, calling the women who are speaking “commendable.” Then she adds, almost apologetically, “I don’t have a tidy soundbite for you, because I’ve learned — I’m not a child, and I’ve learned that when I’ve spoken in anger I usually regret the way I express myself. So I’ve been waiting to feel less angry. And when I’m ready, I’ll say what I have to say.”

The Access Hollywood clip was posted October 18, but went viral today after HuffPost journalist Yashar Ali retweeted it.

