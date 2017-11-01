YouTube has ordered Ultimate Expedition, a 10-episode adventure competition series from Rabbit Films that challenges eight celebrities with no climbing experience through to scale Peru’s nearly 20,000-foot Mount Tocllaraju.

Here’s the logline for the series hosted by Rabbit Films USA President and Dudesons ringleader Jukka Hildén that will premiere on YouTube Red next year: Mount Tocllaraju is not the only mountain the cast is trying to conquer. Each climber has a personal challenge they are hoping to summit. Some are chasing dreams, some are redefining themselves, and some are looking for a spiritual awakening. They will experience elation, anger, and even a bit of comedy, on their way to finding joy as they work to overcome personal obstacles. This expedition is a rare opportunity to isolate themselves from the daily stress of the modern world — and prove that nothing is impossible.

“The stakes are high, and the risk is even higher, but everyone has an inner drive and motivation to summit the mountain both physically and metaphorically speaking,” Hildén said. “There are no second chances. You gotta leave it all on the field. Because here, you’re competing against the greatest adversary of them all: yourself. Here is where true heroes are made.”