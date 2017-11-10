British-produced documentary Trump: An American Dream is heading to Netflix for release outside the UK.

Commissioned by Channel 4, the four-part series follows Donald Trump and his journey from business to politics. As described by Channel 4, the docu will tell the story of modern America through one man, showing how he has embodied many of the movements that have shaped U.S. society from the 1960s to present day, from turbo-capitalism and political disenfranchisement to celebrity, reality TV and social media.

72 films is producing the series with David Glover and Mark Raphael as exec producers. It was announced as part of Channel 4’s new slate of specialist factual programming earlier this year.

The series airs weekly in the UK on Thursdays at 9 PM.