Scotland Yard’s investigation into Harvey Weinstein over alleged sexual assault continues to grow after an eighth woman made a formal complaint, the Met Police confirmed to Deadline. The latest accusation was made to the UK police force on October 31 and states that “an allegation was received that the man sexually assaulted a woman outside the jurisdiction of the UK in 1991. The allegation will be passed to the local police force in due course.”

The victim has not been named. However, Laura Madden, an Irish production assistant who worked at Miramax, has previously alleged that starting in 1991 Weinstein had “prodded” her for massages while he was staying at hotels in Dublin and London.

Madden, who was from County Monaghan, told the New York Times: “It was so manipulative. You consistently question yourself – am I the one who is the problem?”

There are now a total of 12 allegations of assault made by women that are being investigated as part of Operation Kaguyak, which is being overseen by Scotland Yard’s Child Abuse and Sexual Offences unit.

Police are looking into allegations from women ranging from the early 1980s to 2015.

It is the third allegation to have been made outside of the UK. No arrests have been made, and Weinstein has denied all allegations of non-consensual sex.

It comes after a report yesterday in the New Yorker that Weinstein hired a private investigation firm to collect information about the women who accused him of sexual misconduct and reporters who were investigating his past.

According to the New Yorker, the disgraced Hollywood producer employed Black Cube, which is run mostly by former officers of Mossad and other Israeli intelligence agencies. With offices in Tel Aviv, London and Paris, the firm’s operatives are highly trained when it comes to intelligence. He also hired Kroll, one of the world’s largest corporate-intelligence companies.