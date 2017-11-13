Bono and the boys are headed into the studio for a one-off music entertainment show, U2 At The BBC. The hour-long special is set to air on BBC One in December, hosted by Cat Deeley, and recorded at Abbey Road Studios. BBC Studios is producing. Bono, The Edge, Larry Mullen and Adam Clayton will perform some of their biggest hits, alongside new tracks from forthcoming album, “Songs Of Experience,” and will be interviewed about their lives. Behind-the-scenes footage will also be shown from the band’s Morumbi stadium concert in Sao Paulo, Brazil last month. This is the 5th in the At The BBC series which has included sit-downs with, and the stylings of, Harry Styles, Sam Smith, Adele and Michael Bublé.

James Jordan BAFTA is set to honor Dame Jacqueline Wilson, one of the UK’s leading children authors, with its Special Award at this year’s British Academy Children’s Awards. The prize recognizes Wilson’s “outstanding contribution to British children’s television and media through the adaptation of her ever-popular work,” BAFTA said today. Wilson has sold over 40M books in the UK alone and has created such characters as Tracy Beaker and Hetty Feather who have gone on to feature in BAFTA-winning and nominated screen adaptations. Beaker first appeared in the 1991 novel The Story Of Tracy Beaker which was adapted for television, followed by Tracy Beaker Returns and Tracy Beaker’s The Movie Of Me, as well as spin-off series The Dumping Ground. Other of Wilson’s adapted works include Cliffhanger, Double Act, The Illustrated Mum and International Emmy award-winning single drama Dustbin Baby. The British Academy Children’s Awards ceremony will take place on November 26 in London.