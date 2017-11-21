OWN has lots more Tyler Perry lined up in the new year. Oprah Winfrey’s cable net said today that The Paynes, a spinoff from Perry’s popular series House of Payne, will premiere with back-to-back half-hour episodes starting at 10 PM Tuesday, January 16.

Meanwhile, Season 5 of The Haves and the Have Nots bows at 9 PM January 9, and the second half of Season 4 of If Loving You Is Wrong arrives at 10 PM January 10.

OWN

OWN notes that The Haves and the Have Nots is the No. 1 original series on all of cable for African-American women and 2017’s No. 1 original scripted cable series on for African-American total viewers. If Loving You Is Wrong is the No. 2 original scripted cable series for African-American women and total viewers.

All three series are created, written, directed and executive produced by Perry and co-produced for OWN by Tyler Perry Studios.

Here are details of all Perry series, supplied by OWN:

The Paynes

In Tyler Perry’s new comedy series, The Paynes, Cassi Davis and LaVan Davis reprise their roles as Ella and Curtis Payne, from the hit series House of Payne. As Curtis and Ella are enjoying their retirement, a death in the family takes them on the road to Florida, where Curtis is roped into a real estate deal that will tumble their lives like clothes in a dryer – with plenty of laughs and life lessons along the way. The Paynes also stars Emmy-winner Jackeé Harry, Stephanie Charles, Markice Moore, JD McCrary, Sanai Victoria and Anthony O. Dalton.

The Haves and the Have Nots



OWN

The Haves and the Have Nots, starring John Schneider and Tika Sumpter, portrays the ongoing drama between the wealthy Cryer and Harrington families and the poor Young family. The most explosive season yet, season five picks up with no one unscathed by scandal, destruction, life-threatening moments and even death. The series also stars Angela Robinson, Renée Lawless, Crystal Fox, Peter Parros, Aaron O’Connell, Tyler Lepley, Gavin Houston.

If Loving You Is Wrong



OWN

If Loving You Is Wrong delves into the lives of neighbors and friends-turned-frenemies Alex (Amanda Clayton), Kelly (Edwina Findley Dickerson), Marcie (Heather Hemmens), Esperanza (Zulay Henao) and Natalie (April Parker-Jones). Season three continues to unfold as the neighborhood that once was the perfect picture of suburban life is still dealing with the repercussions of the scandalous affair that tore apart two marriages, and jeopardized every friendship the couples held close. The series also stars Joel Rush, Eltony Williams, Aiden Turner, Charles Malik Whitfield, Denzel Wells and Jay Hunter.