took responsibility for inadvertently deactivating President Donald Trump’s account, which has since been restored.

The president’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, went dark at about 4 p.m. Thursday, displaying an error message saying the user “does not exist.” It was restored 11 minutes later.

Twitter blamed the outage on “human error,” posting a note to the social network that it was investigating to ensure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.

Earlier today @realdonaldtrump’s account was inadvertently deactivated due to human error by a Twitter employee. The account was down for 11 minutes, and has since been restored. We are continuing to investigate and are taking steps to prevent this from happening again. — Twitter Government (@TwitterGov) November 3, 2017

Trump’s momentary absence from his digital soapbox of choice didn’t go unnoticed.