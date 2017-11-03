Twitter took responsibility for inadvertently deactivating President Donald Trump’s account, which has since been restored.
The president’s personal account, @realDonaldTrump, went dark at about 4 p.m. Thursday, displaying an error message saying the user “does not exist.” It was restored 11 minutes later.
Twitter blamed the outage on “human error,” posting a note to the social network that it was investigating to ensure this sort of thing doesn’t happen again.
Trump’s momentary absence from his digital soapbox of choice didn’t go unnoticed.