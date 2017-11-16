TV Land continues to pare down its original series slate. The Viacom network has canceled primetime comedy series Lopez, toplined by George Lopez, after two seasons and late-night comedy series Throwing Shade after one. Additionally, the Melissa McCarthy- and Ben Falcone-produced comedy series Nobodies will migrate to flagship Viacom scripted brand Paramount Network.

The two cancellations and the relocation — which follow the decision earlier this year to also move upcoming TV Land series Heathers and American Woman to Paramount Network — leave TV Land with two original scripted series: its biggest hits Younger and Teachers.

Younger is coming off its highest-rated and most-watched season and year-to-date ranks as the No. 1 original ad-supported cable comedy with women 18-49 and 25-54. Teachers also has excelled in Season 2, hitting multiple series highs.

TV Land

Lopez and Nobodies have performed well below Younger and Teachers. Between Nobodies, which was renewed for a second season ahead of its series premiere, and Lopez, Nobodies has a slight edge in total viewers while Lopez is slightly ahead in adults 18-49.

Meanwhile, Funny or Die’s Throwing Shade, hosted by Erin Gibson and Bryan Safi based on the popular podcast, wasn’t able to stand out in a very crowded late-night space.

Since Viacom restructured its cable division, creating clusters of reinforcing brands around a flagship one, three TV Land series have migrated to the soon-to-be launched flagship Paramount Network (currently Spike). The two networks now share programming teams though the efforts have been focused primarily on building Paramount Network’s original slate, while TV Land has not done much active development. The next series from Younger creator Darren Star, who has been under a deal at TV Land, will be for Paramount Network.

Lopez revolved around Lopez as he struggles with wanting to give back to the Latino community where he grew up but also feeling as though he can never satisfy all the demands placed on him by both the celebrity world and his hometown.

Nobodies stars and is executive produced and written by Groundlings alums Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras and revolves around the three as they try desperately to land one of their famous friends for a feature script that they have developed, so that they, too, can rise to fame in Hollywood. Michael McDonald serves as executive producer, director and showrunner. JAX Media’s Tony Hernandez exec produces.