The Academy of Television Arts & Sciences has become the latest Hollywood group to ban disgraced producer Harvey Weinstein. Here is their statement:

“After a hearing today, the Television Academy’s governance has voted to expel Harvey Weinstein from the Academy for life. The Academy supports those speaking out against harassment in all forms and stands behind those who have been affected by this issue. The unfolding and widespread examples of this horrific behavior are deeply disturbing to the Academy’s leadership. We have been in contact with leaders across the industry and share with them a deep sense of responsibility to provide clear workplace benchmarks reflecting decency and respect. As a result, we are expediting an already-begun detailed review and revision of our Television Academy membership codes of conduct. We are determined to play a role in protecting all television professionals from predatory harassment, ensuring they are able to practice their craft in a safe environment.”

The news follows the Producers Guild handing a lifetime ban to Weinstein last week.

Today’s move in the latest blowback after a torrent of accusations by dozens and dozens of women have gone public with lurid tales of sexual predation at the hands of Weinstein. Along with New York police, law enforcement in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills and the UK are looking into the alleged crimes.