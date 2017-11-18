Carmen Ejogo is set to star opposite Mahershala Ali in the third season of Nic Pizzolatto’s HBO crime anthology series True Detective.

The new installment of True Detective tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.

Ejogo will play Amelia Reardon, an Arkansas schoolteacher with a connection to two missing children in 1980. Ali plays the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas.

Like with the breakout original installment of True Detective, which Pizzolatto wrote by himself, he is the sole writer of the third season with the exception of episode 4 which he co-wrote with David Milch. Jeremy Saulnier is the Season 3 director alongside Pizzolatto, who will make his directorial debut.

Pizzolatto, who also serves as showrunner, executive produces with Saulnier and returning executive producers Scott Stephens; Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson, who toplined Season 1; Cary Joji Fukunaga, who directed Season 1;Scott Stephens, Steve Golin, Bard Dorros and Richard Brown.

English/Nigerian actress Ejogo is best known for her performances as Coretta Scott King in Ava DuVernay’s Selma and in Born To Be Bluee. She just completed shooting the Warner Bros. film sequel, Fantastic Bests: The Crimes Of Grindelwald, reprising her role from the first movie. Ejogo currently stars on the second season of the Starz series The Girlfriend Experience and will next be seen in Roman J. Israel, Esq. opposite Denzel Washington. Ejogo is repped by WME, Anonymous Content and Conway Van Gelder Grant in the UK.