EXCLUSIVE: With a talent roster that includes Michael Fassbender, Lena Headey, Daniel Kaluuya and Nick Frost, British agency Troika is merging with management firm James Grant Group. The two companies will keep their respective names. JGG has offices in London, New York and Los Angeles and over 30 years experience in the integrated management space, working across the entertainment, music, sports, literary and social talent sectors.

JGG’s portfolio counts clients such as Steve Aoki, Ant and Dec, Louis Tomlinson, Travis Barker, Holly Willoughby, Jozy Altidore, Nicole Guerriero, Reggie Yates and James Arthur. The management company is increasingly investing in intellectual property creation and exploitation in areas such as development finance for film, TV, live, recorded music and music publishing.

The move gives the partners a significant position in the entertainment industries on both sides of the Atlantic, where it’s understood they will be complementary to the U.S. agencies. Troika’s clients also include Graham Norton, Juno Temple and Matt Lucas.

The agency was set up in 2005 by partners Michael Duff, Melanie Rockliffe and Conor McCaughan. Troika will continue to be run by the existing executive team, with the partners joining JGG’s Shareholder and Operational Boards with immediate effect.

Troika Partner Gary O’Sullivan says, “The world of drama has changed enormously in recent years, and talent’s position has shifted within it. As clients’ expectations of their representation grow with those shifts, we want to be able to meet and exceed them, across more services and on a global level. Merging with a partner with the same philosophy and driven by the principles of client first management, means that we help meet our clients’ ambitions as they both create and star in the very best of on screen entertainment.”

Neil Rodford CEO of JGG adds, “I am delighted that we have been able to persuade the Troika team to join us. We are committed to investing the resources needed to ensure we deliver a first-class service. I look forward to working with my new colleagues and deploying the resources needed to ensure we can excel at what we do in the eyes of our clients.”