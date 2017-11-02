Hillary Clinton’s still on book tour; Wednesday night she stopped by The Daily Show where Trevor Noah wanted to talk about The Dossier – “The document involving Donald Trump and pee” which the DNC and her campaign” shelled out some money to research.

“Is there difference between your team paying for this opposition research and Donald Trump’s people working with the Russians to influence the elections?” Noah asked Clinton.

“Of course there is,” Clinton said, saying she thinks “most serious people understand that.”

She explained to Noah’s viewers the research was begun by a Republican during the primary. But when Trump got the nomination for the Republican party, that other GOP candidate stopped bankrolling so the “people doing it came to my campaign lawyer and said, ‘Would you like us to continue it?’ He said yes,” Clinton explained. “He’s an experienced lawyer, knows that the law is. He knows what opposition research is.”

Clinton noted the dossier did not come out before the election. But, what she really wanted to talk about, “which I think is an even bigger problem, is that the American people did not even know the FBI was investigating the Trump campaign because of connections with Russia starting in the summer of 2016.”

“Voters should have had that information. That’s something that may have influenced some people,” she said, regretfully. “This thing did not come out until after the election and it’s till being evaluated. But the fact of the FBI investigation into the Trump campaign and Russia should have come out.”