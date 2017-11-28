President Donald Trump met Monday with Native American World War II heroes to apologize for America’s history and the way they have been treated, Trevor Noah said on The Daily Show. “No, I’m just messing with you. He made it worse,” Noah acknowledged, joining the slew of media outlets noting Trump used the opportunity to repeat his “Pocahontas” slur against Dem Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

“I know your first instinct is to be disgusted,” Noah told his viewers. “But…at least he did the right racism. He could have easily mixed up his ‘Indians’.”

Noah also noted the what-were-they-thinking-ness of staging this ceremony in front of the White House portrait of Andrew “Trail of Tears” Jackson.

AP

But this White House event does not top the list of Worst Thing Trump Has Said Recently, Noah insisted. While most prominent Republicans have come out against Alabama’s GOP Senate hopeful “and creepy guy at the Build A Bear Workshop” Roy Moore, Trump has zigged where they have zagged, aka played to his base, endorsing Moore. Trump explained Moore has denied allegations of sexual misconduct, harassment and assault from decades ago.

“I feel like Trump does not know other people can lie, that it’s a superpower only he has,” Noah snarked. “Either that, or he’s willing to win at all cost.”