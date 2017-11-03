Treat Williams and Larry Miller have joined the cast of STXfilms’ romantic comedy Second Act starring Jennifer Lopez and Leah Remini. They also join Vanessa Hudgens and Masters of Sex actress Annaleigh Ashford in the film that will be directed by Peter Segal.

The project was put together by STX and Lopez based on an idea by Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas and Justin Zackham, both of whom drafted the screenplay. Williams will play the role of Anderson Clarke, the owner of a successful consumer goods company, Miller will be playing “Weiskopf.”

Second Act is said to be in the vein of Maid in Manhattan, which also starred Lopez, and the comedy classic Working Girl. When a big-box store employee, played by Lopez, reinvents her life and her lifestyle, she gets the chance to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as a college degree, and that it is never too late for a second act.

Others in the case are Milo Ventimiglia, Dan Bucatinsky, and Freddie Stroma. Producing is Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez, Zackham and Benny Medina.

Williams, whose credits include HBO’s Confirmation, NBC’s Chicago Fire, 127 Hours, What Happens in Vegas and the Dorset Theatre’s revival of American Buffalo, is repped by APA.

Miller’s credits include 10 Things I Hate About You, Best in Show, Seinfeld, and Pretty Women. He is repped by Innovative Artists and Brillstein Entertainment Partners.