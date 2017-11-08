TLC is continuing to ramp up the return of its onetime flagship home-makeover series Trading Spaces, saying today it will air a reunion special in spring 2018.

The new Trading Spaces also is set to return in the spring with original host Paige Davis and fellow veterans Genevieve Gorder, Carter Oosterhouse, Laurie Smith, Ty Pennington, Hildi Santo-Thomas, Doug Wilson and Vern Yip.

The reunion special, hosted by Long Lost Family‘s Lisa Joyner, follows the group getting together in one place for the first time since the original show went off the air in 2008. There have since been multiple spinoffs of the show produced by Authentic Entertainment, a unit of Endemol Shine North America.

Among the reunion attendees: Original cast members Davis, Gorder, Oosterhouse, Smith, Pennington, Santo-Tomas, Wilson, Yip, Amy Wynn Pastor and Frank Bielec. New designers and carpenters from the upcoming reboot — Brett Tutor, Joanie Dodd, John Gidding, Kahi Lee and Sabrina Soto — also will make appearances.

Check out the promo: