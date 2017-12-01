Toronto Blue Jays baseball television analyst Gregg Zaun has been fired for unspecified “inappropriate behavior and comments” toward female employees, according to a statement from Sportsnet, his employer.

Rick Brace, President of Rogers Media, Sportsnet’s parent company, said in a statement Thursday that Zaun’s employment was terminated immediately.

“This week, we received complaints from multiple female employees at Sportsnet regarding inappropriate behavior by Gregg Zaun in the workplace,” the statement said. “After investigating the matter, we decided to terminate his contract, effective immediately. This type of behavior completely contradicts our standards and our core values.”

He continued: “We believe in a professional workplace where all employees feel comfortable and respected. We are grateful to our employees who spoke with us and we will take every measure to protect their privacy.”

Zaun, 46, was a former catcher for 16 major league seasons, including in Toronto from 2004-2008. He was considered a key in helping the Florida Marlins win the World Series in 1997.