British drama series Top Boy is getting a new season on Netflix. Created and written by Ronan Bennett, the series chronicling two drug dealers at an East London housing estate will return for a third chapter in 2019 as a Netflix original.

Top Boy aired for two seasons on broadcast in the UK before ending in 2013. Both of the original seasons are globally available on Netflix.

The new episodes will pick up as Dushane (Ashley Walters) returns from exile to his home in London to reclaim his throne in the highly lucrative drug market. He teams up with Sully (Kane Robinson), his spiritual brother, partner, and sometime rival who is also returning to the same streets after his own form of exile – prison – comes to an end. Awaiting them both is Jamie, the young, hungry and ruthless gang leader whose ambitions leave no place for Dushane and Sully.

The new chapter will be written by Bennett and executive produced by the original creative team – Charles Steel and Alasdair Flind (for Cowboy Films), Ronan Bennett (for Easter Partisan) and Yann Demange. Also exec-producing this time around will be entertainer and producer Drake and his business partner Adel “Future” Nur, along with Maverick Carter and Jamal Henderson for SpringHill Entertainment.

Said Bennett, “I am delighted to be reunited once more with the Top Boy team – our wonderful cast and my partners at Cowboy Films – and to have Drake and SpringHill as new collaborators. And I could not be prouder to be doing the show with Netflix.”

“We couldn’t be more excited for Netflix members around the world and a new generation of fans to discover the authentic, raw and real world of Top Boy,” said Cindy Holland, Vice President, Original Content for Netflix. “Drake came to us several months ago with a passion to help bring this series back to life, and we’re thrilled to support the original creative team to do just that.”