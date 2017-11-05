NBC says tapings for The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon have been cancelled for the week of November 6-10. Repeat episodes will be scheduled.

The cancellations come after news that Fallon’s mother Gloria Fallon died yesterday following a brief illness.

A spokesperson for NBC said, “On behalf of everyone at NBC, we extend our deepest condolences to Jimmy and all his family at this time of enormous loss. Our hearts go out to Jimmy and everyone else whose lives were so touched by Gloria Fallon’s love, kindness and support.”