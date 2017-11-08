Emmy-winning United States of Tara alum Toni Collette is set to star in Wanderlust, a new drama series for Netflix and BBC One that explores the relationships of a multi-generational family. Produced by Drama Republic, the six-episode hourlong show is written by British playwright Nick Payne (Constellations), in his TV debut, and directed by Luke Snellin (The A Word).

Wanderlust it looks at how we build and maintain happy relationships and asks whether lifelong monogamy is possible – or even desirable. Collette plays Joy Richards, a therapist trying to find a way to keep her spark alive with her husband after a cycling accident causes them to reassess their relationship. As we meet her family, friends, neighbours and clients, remarkable yet relatable stories of love, lust and forbidden desire emerge.

Mackintosh, Ashton, Pierreson Rex/Shutterstock

Production is underway in Manchester, England, with a cast that also includes Steven Mackintosh (A Song for Jenny), Zawe Ashton (Fresh Meat) and Royce Pierreson (Line of Duty).

“I am honored and thrilled to work with Nick Payne’s wonderful words on Wanderlust,” said Collette , whose credits also include CBS’ Hostages, the upcoming Birthmarked and her Oscar-nominated role in The Sixth Sense. “It is an authentic and revolutionary story about relationships, sex, love and all the things we really care about. I could not be more excited.”

Said Payne: “I’m over the moon to be working with Drama Republic, the BBC and Netflix. And the cast — what a galaxy of talent. Toni Collette is an astronomically adept performer and someone I’ve long admired.”

Executive producers are Roanna Benn and Jude Liknaitzky for Drama Republic and Lucy Richer for the BBC. It is produced by Kate Crowther.