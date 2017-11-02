German filmmaker Tom Tykwer has been set as President of the jury for the 2018 Berlin Film Festival. As one of the highest-profile German directors working in the past 25 years, it’s hard to believe Tykwer hasn’t previously held the role. He has, however, presented six films at the Berlinale since 1992.

His first time at the festival was with short film Epilog in the 1992 Panorama section. He has also opened the fest twice with Heaven (2002) and The International (2009). Also seen at the festival were his short True (2004), as well as projects Germany 09: 13 Short Films About The State Of The Nation (2009) and Rosakinder (2013), both anthology films made with other German directors.

“The Berlinale has always been my favorite and my home film festival, and has supported me since I began working as a filmmaker. We have a fantastic and broad history with each other. Now I can look forward to two focused and fun weeks of films with the jury,” Tykwer says.

Tykwer’s first feature was 1993’s Deadly Maria. The next year, he joined Stefan Arndt, Wolfgang Becker and Dani Levy in founding production company X Filme Creative Pool. He co-wrote the screenplay for Becker’s film Life Is All You Get (Berlinale Competition 1996) and in 1997, helmed Winter Sleepers.

It was 1998′ Run Lola Run, which marked his international breakthrough. The film starring Franka Potente was recognized by awards bodies at home and abroad and scored a BAFTA nomination.

Among Tykwer’s other works are 2000’s The Princess And The Warrior, Perfume: The Story Of A Murderer (2006), Three and 2012’s Cloud Atlas which he co-directed with Wachowskis. He later composed music for and directed several episodes of the siblings’ Netflix series Sense8.

More recently, he’s been behind the epic TV series Babylon Berlin.

Berlin runs from February 15-25, 2018.