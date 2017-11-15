EXCLUSIVE: Despite the recent sexual misconduct allegations against Tom Sizemore involving an 11-year-old actress in 2003 and as a result, losing his lead role in the horror-thriller The Door, Made Vicious indie producers are sticking with the actor as they consider their options.

“Tom Sizemore is still in Made Vicious, as his character has already finished shooting,” the production team said in a statement to Deadline. “The producers have been made aware of the allegation, and as a low-budget indie film, they are currently assessing their options.”

Made Vicious, written and directed by David Prindle, follows Jim a grieving widower who has to find the strength to save his daughter after trespassing teens awaken a long forgotten monster. Sizemore, who plays malevolent mobster Victor, recently shot some pick-up scenes for the film.

Producers are Nicole Hendrix, Patrick Werksma, and Craig Burgess.